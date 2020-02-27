Do narco test of police constables, stream it live: AAP's bizarre demand on Delhi violence

New Delhi, Feb 27: As the death toll in Delhi violence rose to 24, one of the prominent AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj demanded to put all station house officers of riot hit area on Narcoanalisys Test.

Taking to Twitter, Greater Kailash AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj wrote,''Put SHO s of Riot Hit area on Narcoanalisys Test, stream it live on News Channels.''

Earlier, AAP councillor Tahir Hussain had denied that he was involved in the riots or in the killing of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer whose family accused him of being behind the murder.

Ankit Sharma (26), who worked for the IB, had gone missing on Tuesday and his body was found in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area on Wednesday. His family members claimed that the local councillor and his associates were behind the killing.