  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Do join at 9 pm tonight’: PM Modi on ‘Man Vs Wild’ show with Bear Grylls

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's will appear on Man vs Wild episode that will be broadcasted across the world in a special telecast on Discovery network.

    Man Vs Wild
    Man Vs Wild

    Hosted by British presenter Bear Grylls, the Man vs Wild episode featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi airs 9 pm on Discovery Channel in India.

    Ahead of the show Modi said there could not be a better way to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change.

    "What better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change... Do join at 9 PM tonight!," he tweeted.

    Man vs Wild with PM Modi: When and Where to Watch

    Modi was responding to a tweet by programme's host Grylls who asked people to watch his journey with PM Modi for 'Man Vs Wild' on Discovery channel.

    "Together let's do all we can to protect the planet, promote peace & encourage a Never Give Up spirit. Enjoy the show!," the show host wrote.

    The special episode shot in the Jim Corbett National Park will be a "frank and freewheeling journey" which will throw light on wildlife conservation.

    'Man Vs Wild' With Bear Grylls and PM Modi premieres simultaneously on 12 Discovery channels in India on August 12 and will be showcased in as many as 180 countries.

    OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue