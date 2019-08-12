‘Do join at 9 pm tonight’: PM Modi on ‘Man Vs Wild’ show with Bear Grylls

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's will appear on Man vs Wild episode that will be broadcasted across the world in a special telecast on Discovery network.

Hosted by British presenter Bear Grylls, the Man vs Wild episode featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi airs 9 pm on Discovery Channel in India.

Ahead of the show Modi said there could not be a better way to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change.

"What better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change... Do join at 9 PM tonight!," he tweeted.

Man vs Wild with PM Modi: When and Where to Watch

Modi was responding to a tweet by programme's host Grylls who asked people to watch his journey with PM Modi for 'Man Vs Wild' on Discovery channel.

"Together let's do all we can to protect the planet, promote peace & encourage a Never Give Up spirit. Enjoy the show!," the show host wrote.

The special episode shot in the Jim Corbett National Park will be a "frank and freewheeling journey" which will throw light on wildlife conservation.

'Man Vs Wild' With Bear Grylls and PM Modi premieres simultaneously on 12 Discovery channels in India on August 12 and will be showcased in as many as 180 countries.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)