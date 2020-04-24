Do Gaj ki Doori: PM Modi hails villages for joining hands to fight spread of COVID-19 in India

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed villages and said that they have paved the way in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi also ensured that 'Do Gaj ki Doori,' should be followed for social distancing at all time and not let the coronavirus enter into people's homes.

PM Modi further said that the people in the villages have set an example with respect to social distancing.

PM Modi was addressing the sarpanches from across the country via video-conferencing. All sarpanches joined the interaction and discussed the possibilities to curb the spread of the novel virus.

The sarpanches were seen sharing their views with the Prime Minister by joining the interaction at a common service centre close to them.

While addressing PM Modi, the sarpanch of Narwaw, Jammu and Kashmir said they have been taking all steps to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading in the area.

"We have had only one positive case in our block. We have ensured that the lockdown is successful and made our motto, 'stay home, stay safe,'" Iqbal said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's Chikkaballapur Sarpanch, Naveen Kumar said that all steps are taken to ensure the lockdown is successful and have put people under home quarantine. He also said that the officials have created a task force and would discuss how to fight the pandemic.

Dharniya Gram Panchayat Sarpanch, Ajay Singh said that they had publicised the need for lockdown and also social distancing.

"We have sanitised many places and also educated the people to wash their hands regularly," Singh added.

PM Modi while congratulating him, said that he should also be speaking to those who are stuck in other cities due to this lockdown. The Prime Minister also said that he should be in touch with them as well.