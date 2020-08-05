YouTube
    Do gaj doori mask pehna zaroori: PM Modi reiterates social distancing mantra

    Lucknow, Aug 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday renewed his pitch for maintaining social distancing and wearing masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple: Design, construction cost, height, area, completion time

    PM Modi laid a 40-kg silver brick in Ayodhya to symbolise the construction of Ram Temple. The site in Ram Janmabhoomi was disputed for decades until the Supreme Court handed over ownership to Hindus last year.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    PM Modi has many a times pitched rural India's slogan 'दो गज की दूरी, बहुत जरूरी' (Do Gaz Doori Bahut hai Zaroori, stressing it is very important to maintain the distance of two-yards) that promotes social distancing is a powerful tool in the fight against COVID-19.

    PM Modi fulfilled dreams of generations: Adityanath on Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan

    Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi conducted the 'bhoomi pujan' for the construction work of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

    "Ram Mandir will become the modern symbol of our traditions. It'll become a symbol of our devotion, our national sentiment. This temple will also symbolise the power of the collective resolution of crores of people. It will keep inspiring the future generations," Prime Minister Modi said.

    Prime Minister Modi took the stage and urged attendees to chant 'Jai Siya Ram'. He said, "Today the chants of 'Jai Siya Ram' is not only being heard in Ayodhya but it is audible across the world. On this pious day, I wish all the devotees of Lord Ram heartily."

    Read more about:

    narendra modi ram temple

