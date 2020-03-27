Do care to share: GiveIndia launches mission to support COVID-19 hitfamilies

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 27: Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, GiveIndia one of the best regarded online giving platforms in the country has started a mission to support the families of those impacted by the pandemic.

GiveIndia is supporting those are facing loss of livelihoods, especially those who fall under the category of daily wage workers.

About 80 per cent of those employed in India are in the unorganised sector and will be deeply affected in the coming months. Even as the government is stepping up in several ways, including providing income support, to help such families in the coming months, families living on the margins will require additional support to tide over these difficult times. Towards this, GiveIndia (www.GiveIndia.org) has partnered with the most credible non-profits to help families in need and prevent the spread of the coronavirus in India.

Under the mission, GiveIndia has launched two initiatives to help the disadvantaged and support families - to provide a safety net for the economic toll and to provide protection against the virus. While one will help daily wagers put food on the plate, the second, #IndiaAgainstCoronaVirus will provide hygiene kits to underprivileged families across India who do not have access to soaps, sanitisers, and masks. This initiative also aims to support people at the frontline in hospitals as well.

Every donation will go a long way in stemming the spread of the virus and supporting vulnerable families to tide over COVID-19. In the three days since it launched the campaign, GiveIndia has raised over Rs 1.5 crores from over 6,000 donors.

GiveIndia has partnered and is working closely with trusted NGOs such as CRY, Helpage, Goonj, Bhumi, Oxfam, ActionAid, Team Everest, SPPD, Vidya Poshak, St Jude, Habitat for Humanity, and Sevalaya among other reputed not-for-profit organisations. GiveIndia's corporate partners, including Omidyar Network India, McKinsey, AU Small Finance Bank, Meesho, Genpact, Flipkart, Myntra and Jardine Llyod Thompson among many others, have also initiated employee giving campaigns with GiveIndia. Most of the corporates will match the donations made by employees in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Speaking about the initiative, Atul Satija, Chief Executive Officer, GiveIndia, said, "we have launched this campaign as an emergency response - to help provide a safety net to casual labour families. With this fund, we aim to directly support these families by providing a minimum wage in cash, hopefully with your support till the virus abates and they are in employment again."

Satija urged people to come forward and donate generously. "The whole world is suffering, but those without any job security or savings are the most vulnerable. Please consider this as an appeal for help and we urge everyone to Give generously to those hit hardest by COVID-19."

To donate, please visit https://indiafightscorona.giveindia.org/