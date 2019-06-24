DMK warns of 'jail bharo' stir across TN over water crisis issue

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Chennai, June 24: Upping the ante against the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu for "inefficient handling" of the water scarcity in the state, DMK president M K Stalin Monday led a massive protest here and lambasted Chief Minister K Palaniswami for attempting to downplay the crisis. 'Yagams' (elaborate ritualistic worships) that AIADMK leaders are conducting are to save their positions in the government and not to please the rain gods, said Stalin, while also warning of a massive 'jail bharo' stir if the government failed to solve the state-wide water crisis.

AIADMK leader D Jayakumar, however, asserted that the protest would get no support from the people. Joining the DMK workers at the protest, Stalin dramatically raised an empty pot and asked, "Kudam Inge Kudineer Enge?" (Pot is here, where is the drinking water)?" "The government has scarcity of funds, schemes, jobs, industries, justice, law and order, now include water.

But Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam and Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani are not bothered," the DMK chief said addressing a large group of his party cadres. "This is the situation in Tamil Nadu. The state government, which is on the Centre's clutches, has not taken any initiative to avert such a situation," he alleged. Terming the crisis as avoidable, Stalin said, "I am not ready to argue that 'yagams' are wrong.

Chennai water shortage: Some hope in sight now

This is not something which occurred all of a sudden. I have been raising the issue of plummeting water levels in lakes in the assembly for the last one year. But no efforts were made." He referred to the party moving a resolution earlier seeking the removal of assembly Speaker P Dhanapal and said the rituals were aimed at saving positions held by AIADMK leaders in the government.

"Because, on June 28, the assembly would meet and there is no need to wait for elections for a change of government. There is a possibility even before that," Stalin said. Hitting out at Palaniswami and Velumani for allegedly trying to downplay the crisis, Stalin said, "Why would protests spill on to the streets if people have water for basic needs? It is sad that the chief minister lacks common sense."