DMK veteran Rahman Khan passes away

Chennai, Aug 20: Veteran DMK orator and former Minister A Rahman Khan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, died here on Thursday.

He was 77 and died of heart attack, his family said.

"He was treated at a hospital for a week (recently).

He was discharged after he recovered from COVID. This morning he suffered a heart attack and passed away," Khan's son, Dr Subair Khan told P T I.

A DMK headquarters release said for three days party flags would fly at half-mast and no party programmes shall be held as a mark of respect for the departed leader, a member of the party's high level working committee.

Condoling Khan's death and paying rich tributes, party chief M K Stalin, hailed him for his oratory and relentless party work.

He said he was grieved by the loss of the "elder brother" who was among the foundation pillars of the organisation.

When late AIADMK founder leader M G Ramachandran helmed the state as Chief Minister between 1977 and 1987 Khan, alongwith DMK's Duraimurugan and K Subbu were noted for resolutely taking up their party's stand on many matters in the Assembly.

His performance in the House earned him the sobriquet of "Sattamandra Porval" (Assembly sword) from DMK men.

Also, Khan, along with his two other colleagues were hailedas "Idi, Minnal and Mazhai" (Thunderstorm, lightning and rain) by partymen for their oratory, targeting arch rival AIADMK.

He was first elected from Chepauk Assembly constituency in 1977 and won twice more from the same segment in 1980 and 1984.

He emerged victorious from Park Town and Ramanathapuram seats in 1989 and 1996.

Thereafter he lost in 2001 (Ramanathapuram) and 2006 (Park Town) Assembly elections and did not fight polls after that.

A native of Theni district, he was an advocate by profession and a columnist in DMK organ 'Murasoli.'

Between 1996-2001, as state Minister he held the portfolios of Labour Welfare and Waqf Board, and for sometime Revenue and Law.