  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    DMK to protest in Delhi seeking release of Kashmir leaders under house arrest

    By Shreya
    |

    Chennai, Aug 19: Condemning the scrapping of J&K special status, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will hold a protest in Delhi on August 22 at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

    DMK leader Stalin also demanded the release of political leaders who have been detained in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Stalin
    Stalin

    The detention of family members of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir was "unacceptable", Stalin said in a statement.

    "It has been 14 days since Farooq Abdullah, the son of Sheikh Abdullah who was known as 'Lion of Kashmir, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti - all former chief ministers have been put under prevention detention or house arrest. These are the leaders who stood by the people of Kashmir and acted as their voice," he said.

    NSA Ajit Doval briefs Amit Shah on Kashmir; reviews security situation

    "The Central government has isolated Kashmir from India by imposing a curfew, using repressive forces and implementing prohibitory orders. By cutting channels of communication, the government has unnecessarily created a hostile environment," the DMK statement read.

    "After having shut down the entire state, murdering democracy and imposing undeclared Emergency, the BJP is claiming that they have succeeded in Kashmir. This is nothing but politics," Stalin said.

    A host of leaders, including three former chief ministers and an IAS topper have been kept under house arrest. The list of those detained in Jammu and Kashmir also includes a former Union minister, seven former state ministers, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Srinagar, and a number of legislators.

    More DMK News

    Read more about:

    dmk jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 19:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue