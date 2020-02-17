  • search
    DMK stages walkout from Assembly, demands resolution against CAA

    Chennai, Feb 17: The DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) on Monday staged a walkout from the State Assembly alleging that the members of the party were not satisfied with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami's explanation over issues being reviewed in the House.

    The party also claimed that they had asked that a resolution against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act be brought in House but the Speaker of the house denied their request.

    The DMK on Sunday said the over two crore forms collected as part of an anti-CAA signature campaign by the party-led Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu were sent to President Ram Nath Kovind.

    After four non-BJP states, now Telangana to pass anti-CAA resolution in Assembly

    Members of opposition parties including DMK, Congress and MDMK conducted the week-long signature campaign from February 2 demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

    Massive protests have swept the country since the contentious law got approval of both the Houses of the parliament.

    The law has been described as "unconstitutional" by opposition parties as it excludes Muslims from being a part of the law that provides citizenship to refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

    West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan state assemblies have passed resolution demanding the withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

    Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 13:40 [IST]
