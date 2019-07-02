  • search
    DMK seeks urgent hearing in Supreme Court of its plea to disqualify 11 AIADMK MLAs

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 02: The DMK on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking urgent hearing of its plea for disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs for voting against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami in a 2017 confidence motion.

    DMK seeks urgent hearing in SC of its plea to disqualify 11 AIADMK MLAs
    DMK president MK Stalin along with Party's newly elected MPs at a parliamentary party meeting.PTI Photo

    A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will consider listing Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's petition seeking disqualification of the MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

    Rajya Sabha elections: DMK says no to Manmohan Singh from Tamil Nadu

    The Madras High Court had in April last year declined a plea by the DMK to disqualify the 11 MLAs.

    Panneerselvam and the other 10 MLAs, then in the rebel camp, had voted against the trust vote sought by Palaniswami on February 18, 2017.

