    DMK MP RS Bharathi insults journalists; compares media with 'commercial sex workers'

    Chennai, Feb 17: In a 4-minute video clip that has gone viral on social media shows Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK MP RS Bharathi, MP and organising secretary of the DMK equating media persons to those in red light districts and called Brahmins as dogs.

    DMK MP RS Bharathi insults journalists; compares media houses with red light area

    The video shows Bharati saying,''making Dalits as judges was alms (pichai) given by Dravidian movement.'' He also compared media persons to those in red light districts and called Brahmins dogs. Bharati also said that the North Indians are brainless people.

    Check out the tweet:

    This didn't go well with netizens who have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction.

    However, the DMK has not responded yet on the incident. However, it should be noted that the DMK aslo owns Kalaignar TV.

    Bharathi is a lawyer by profession.

    In June 2016, he was announced as the party's candidate for the Rajya Sabha biennial polls. On 3 June 2016 he was elected unopposed along with T. K. S.Elangovan.

