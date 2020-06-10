  • search
    DMK MLA Anbazhagan dies of COVD-19 in Chennai

    Chennai, June 10: DMK MLA J Anbazhagan died on Wednesday morning due to coronavirus, on his 62nd birthday. The senior DMK leader breathed his last at the Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre in the city.

    On Tuesday last, Anbazhagan, who is among the party district secretaries in the state capital and a senior functionary, complained of severe acute respiratory distress and tested positive for coronavirus on admission.

    Initially, he was managed with high flow oxygen therapy through face mask and he was put on ventilator support on June 3 as his respiratory distress worsened, the hospital said.

    At a time when he was being gradually weaned off from the ventilator, his condition deteriorated, it said.

    The MLA represents Chepauk-Triplicane constituency in the city and had undergone a liver transplant about 15 years ago.

