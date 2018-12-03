DMK, MDMK demand release of Rajiv Gandhi's assassins, Vaiko detained

Chennai, Dec 4: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko, who is demanding the release of Rajiv Gandhi's assassins, has been detained by police on Monday.

DMK and MDMK staged a protest outside Raj Bhavan for the release of Rajiv Gandhi's assassins.

On September 9, Tamil Nadu cabinet of ministers recommended to Governor Banwarilal Purohit that the eight convicts be released.

Twenty-eight years after the conviction of the assassins of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, members of the film fraternity and netizens are demanding the release of the prisoners.

With the state government has passed a cabinet resolution for the release of convicts, their fate now lies in the hands of Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.