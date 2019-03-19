  • search
    Chennai, Mar 19: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) promised efforts to release seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi case in its poll manifesto released on Tuesday.

    DMK manifesto promises to release Rajiv Gandhi’s killers
    DMK Party President M K Stalin

    DMK Chief MK Stalin said, "AIADMK will urge Government of India and the President to give due direction to the Governor of Tamil Nadu for release of the seven Tamil convicts as ordered by Supreme Court and approved by cabinet of Tamil Nadu government."

    Also Read | Rahul keeps realistic manifesto on back-burner, okays populist one

    Highlights of manifesto:

    • Efforts will be taken to release all 7 convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi case. All Sri Lankan refugees will be given citizenship. NEET will be abolished.
    • Education loans will be waived off. South Indian rivers will be connected
    • Tamil will be made official language in Central Government offices in Tamil Nadu
    • Free rail facility for school and college students.
    • Create more jobs and fill up all existing vacancies in all central govt departments in Tamil Nadu.

    DMK Sunday announced former union ministers Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and T R Baalu and its Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi among its candidates for the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies it is contesting in Tamil Nadu. Releasing the list of candidates, which included 13 new faces, party president M K Stalin Sunday said Maran will contest from Central Chennai, A Raja from Nilgiris (SC) and T R Baalu from Sriperumbudur constituencies.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 12:33 [IST]
