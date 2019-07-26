  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    DMK invites Mamata Banerjee to inaugurate Karunanidhi’s statue

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 26: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party has invited Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee to inaugurate a statue of party ideologue M. Karunanidhi in Chennai on his death anniversary on August 7.

    The move signals the rising political importance of the West Bengal chief minister in the bloc of anti-BJP parties.

    DMK invites Mamata Banerjee to inaugurate Karunanidhi’s statue

    DMK sources said the invitations to attend the event were limited to the chief ministers of southern states and that WB CM was the only exception.

    Stalin's son Udhayanidhi appointed DMK youth wing state secretary

    Reportedly, the Bengal CM shared a good rapport with DMK chief and Karunanidhi's son M K Stalin, who had come to Kolkata to attend the anti-BJP federal front meeting on January 19.

    Earlier, in December 17, 2018 another statue of Karunanidhi had been inaugurated by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and the event was attended by a host of senior Opposition leaders, setting the stage for a joint strategy for the Lok Sabha polls.

    Significantly, the DMK is part of the UPA and had a pre-poll alliance with the Congress in Tamil Nadu. However, after the Lok Sabha results, the spectre of Opposition unity has suffered a setback and the invitation to Mamata was a politically significant move.

    DMK sources said the invitation was handed over to the Trinamul Congress chief by DMK leader Tiruchi Siva, and the TMC supremo had accepted it.

    While the Trinamool Congress suffered significant losses in the recent Lok Sabha polls, it is still considered to be a pivotal part of the Opposition and Mamata as leader of any Opposition alliance.

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee trinamool congress dmk

    Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 15:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue