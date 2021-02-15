YouTube
    DMK chief Stalin slams Centre for arrest of activist Disha Ravi

    By
    |

    Chennai, Feb 15: DMK president M K Stalin on Monday denounced the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi by Delhi police on "flimsy charges", saying silencing critics through "authoritarian" means is not rule of law.

    DMK chief Stalin slams Centre for arrest of activist Disha Ravi

    "Shocked by the police arrest of Disha Ravi on flimsy charges. Silencing critics of the government through authoritarian means is not the rule of law," the top DMK leader tweeted.

    "I urge the BJP government to desist from taking such punitive action and instead listen to the voices of dissent from young persons," he said.

    How a call from this neta left the Patna DM stumped

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal dubbed her arrest an 'unprecedented attack on democracy.' On February 13, Disha Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru by Delhi police, which comes under the Union Home Ministry's ambit for 'collaborating' with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to 'spread disaffection' against the government.

    She edited 'toolkit Google doc' and was a key 'conspirator' in its formulation and dissemination as well vis-a-vis the farmers protest, according to police.

