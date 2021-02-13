AIADMK goes to police again against Sasikala, alleges conspiracy to unleash violence in TN

Cuddalore, Feb 13: Launching a scathing attack on the ruling AIADMK, DMK chief M K Stalin on Saturday described its rule as 'anti-people' and 'corrupt' and urged the people to punish it in the coming Assembly polls.

The government facilitated job opportunities through the 'backdoor' to people from other states affecting Tamil Nadu people's interests, he alleged during a poll campaign at Virudhachalam near here.

Responding to a woman's plea in an interactive session, which was a part of the campaign, he alleged that people from outside Tamil Nadu were favoured in employment opportunties in departments like the railway too and not only in sugar mills.

The woman complained local people had difficulties in getting jobs in sugar mills since workers from other states were being employed.

Blaming the government for such a 'scenario,' Stalin said his party has already brought before the people the 'betrayal' of the AIADMK government and held protests as well.

'A change of government is however the only comprehensive solution,' he said and appealed to the people to dislodge the AIADMK government.

The DMK leader alleged,'there is a government today which has forgotten the people. This is an anti-people regime which punished the people. Public should punish the AIADMK government.' Accusing Palaniswami of 'copying' his poll assurances to the people like waiver of farm loans availed by farmers from cooperative banks, the leader of opposition alleged the Chief Minister's crop loan waiver scheme has been rolled out eyeing the polls.

The DMK leader said he had assured ryots about loan waiver on January 13 and Palaniswami came up with the loan waiver announcement this month.

Stalin said people's standard of living has 'fallen' and small and micro enterprises have 'lost' their livelihood, while the ruling AIADMK indulged in 'corruption' during the coronavirus pandemic as well.

Be it procurment of drugs, bleaching powder for sanitation or providing food to those infected by the virus, all such activities were marked by corruption, he claimed.

'The AIADMK government's functioning was worse than the pathogen and it looted,' he alleged.

Exhorting the people to dislodge the government, Stalin said they had a 'duty' as well to end the AIADMK rule. He assured the people that their grievances would be addressed.

Stalin has been visiting Assembly segments across Tamil Nadu as part of his 'Ungal Thogudhiyil Stalin' (Stalin in your constituency) campaign for the Assembly polls likely to be held in April-May.