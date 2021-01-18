We have got battery torch symbol, says Kamal Haasan

DMK alliance to sweep Tamil Nadu elections: C-Voter opinion poll

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 18: The Opinion polls have predicted Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance along with the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) will win 162 seats in the 234-member House.

The ruling NDA (AIMDMK+BJP+others) is likely to win 64 seats, according to the projections. In 2016, the UPA had won 98 seats while the NDA had won 136 seats.

The survey suggests the vote share of the DMK alliance will increase by 1.7 per cent. The UPA is expected to get 41.1 per cent vote share against 39.4 per cent vote share in 2016.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-Congress alliance is facing a "very divided" All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) between Edappadi K Palanisamy (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS).

Tamil Nadu has already had five years of OPS-EPS rule and its performance has not been sufficiently outstanding to be a walkover for them.

The Tamil Nadu assembly election is slated to be held on May 2021 for the 234 seats of the Legislative Assembly in the state.

This will be the first full-state legislative election without the popular J. Jayalalithaa and M. Karunanidhi. The 2021 election will be keenly contested between the arch rivals AIADMK and DMK.

The ruling AIADMK will continue its alliance with the BJP for next year's Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.