DMER, Maharashtra: Where to verify documents

DMER, Maharashtra has released the provisional merit list for NEET counselling. The same is available on the official website.
The document verification process begins today. In the provisional merit list, 59597 students have been included and students up till 1269893 rank in NEET UG 2018 exam have been included in the list.
Where to verify documents:
- Mumbai - Grant Govt. Medical College, Byculla
- Mumbai - R.A. Podar, Ayurvedic College, Worli
- Pune - B.J. Govt. Medical College, Sasoon Hospital
- Nagpur - Govt. Medical College, Hanuman Nagar
- Nagpur - Govt. Ayurvedic College, Raje Raghuji Nagar
- Aurangabad - Govt. Medical College, Ghati Hospital
- Nanded - Govt. Ayurvedic College, Vazirabad
- Osmanabad - Govt. Ayurvedic College, Tuljapur Road
- The verification process for NRI candidates will be conducted at Grant Government Medical College, Byculla, Mumbai only.
Documents needed:
- Admit card of NEET UG 2018
- Copy of Online Application Form (Latest) filled on www.mahacet.org & www.dmer.org
- NEET-UG 2018 Mark sheet
- Nationality certificate issued by District Magistrate/Addl. District Magistrate or Metropolitan Magistrate
- (Competent Authority for issue of such certificate)/ valid Indian passport /School Leaving Certificate of HSC/12th Std. indicating the nationality of the candidate as'Indian'.
- Domicile Certificate issued by District Magistrate/Metropolitan Magistrate/ Addl. District Magistrate or Competent Authority for issue of such certificate.
- H.S.C. (or equivalent) examination marksheet
- SSC (or equivalent) passing certificate (for Date of Birth)
- Aadhar Card
- Medical fitness certificate (Annexure - H)
Documents if applicable:
- Caste Certificate
- Caste Validity Certificate
- Non Creamy layer Certificate valid upto 31/03/2019 (For VJ, NT1, NT2, NT3 & OBC including SBC)
- D1/D2/D3 : Ex-servicemen Certificate /actual service certificate
- D1/D2 : Domicile of Maharashtra Certificate of Defence person
- D3 : Transfer certificate
- MKB : Disputed area certificate, Mother tongue certificate, SSC/HSC from MKB area.
- HA : Parent Domicile certificate, SSC/HSC of candidate from hilly area
- For Person with disability (PWD) Candidates - Medical Fitness Certificate of Authorized Medical Board.
