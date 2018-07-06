  • search

DMER Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2018: First list released, check here

    New Delhi, July 6: The DMER Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2018 has begun and the first selection list for MBBS and BDS courses has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The selection list of remaining Health science Courses (i.e. BAMS /BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTh/ BOTh/ BASLP/ B.P&O/ B.Sc.Nursing) will be declared in due course.
    In the first selection list, the allotment has begun from AIR 7 and concluded with AIR 754916.

    Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the first selection list will have time till July 12, 2018, 5:00 pm to join the colleges allotted to them.

    The last date to fill the status retention form at the allotted college is also July 12, 2018 excluding Sunday.

    Candidates would require to submit all the original documents and pay requisite fees to the allotted college within the stipulated time failing which the allotment will stand cancelled.

    DMER will be releasing the selection list for rest of the Health science Courses (i.e. BAMS /BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTh/ BOTh/ BASLP/ B.P&O/ B.Sc.Nursing) later after it receives necessary permission/ consent for affiliation from respective Councils/ MUHS, Nashik/ Central Government/ State Government.

    The candidate must fulfill the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the NEET UG 2018 brochure and should have all the documents produced during the time of document verification.

    Read more about:

    maharashtra neet counselling

    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 8:16 [IST]
