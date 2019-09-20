DK Suresh meets brother DK Shivakumar in Tihar jail

Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Sep 20: Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh met his brother DK Shivakumar at Tihar jail in Delhi on Friday. The former minister of Karnataka D K Shivakumar's bail plea was adjourned to September 21, a special court announced that the family members of the former minister can meet him on September 20 from 8 am to 11:30.

Following a special court in Delhi granting permission, family members of former Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar were allowed to visit him today till 11.30 am in the morning. Shivakumar, who is in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody since September 3 is in Tihar jail, in connection to a money laundering case.

Shivakumar was shifted to Tihar Jail from RML hospital in New Delhi on Thursday. He was taken to jail following doctors' report on his health condition.

Earlier, DK Suresh was restricted from meeting Shivakumar in Tihar jail on Thursday.

While opposing the bail application of the Congress leader in a money laundering case, the ED Thursday said just by paying the tax on it, he cannot turn his tainted property into untainted one.

Advertising at a session court in New Delhi, the ED said Shivakumar may influence the persons who are in knowledge of his "grave offence" of money laundering and are yet to be examined.

ED on Thursday has grilled the Karnataka Belagavi MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar in connection with Shivakumar's money laundering case.