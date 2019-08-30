DK Shivakumar to appear before ED in Delhi after K'taka HC rejects plea

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bengaluru, Aug 30: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) served Congress leader DK Shivakumar a fresh summons to appear before it on Friday in the money laundering case. This comes after Karnataka High Court on Thursday refused to Shivakumar's petition seeking dismissal of summons issued by the ED.

On being summoned by ED, Shivakumar said, "I've requested Court that it's a simple Income Tax matter. I've already filed ITR. There's no Prevention of Money Laundering(PMLA) Act. Last night, they summoned me to come to Delhi by 1 pm. I'll respect law."

The senior Congress and Vokkaliga leader has also added, "There's no illegal activities that I've done. BJP leaders have said it on record, they're going to harass me. Let them enjoy giving me trouble. But I'll participate&cooperate. I am busy till this afternoon, then I will go to Delhi. "

The HC's single-judge bench headed by Justice Arvind Kumar, the Karnataka High Court judge, dismissed the petition and asked Shivakumar to appear before the ED for questioning, as per its summons in money laundering case.

Earlier, the senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar's petition seeking dismissal of summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asking him to attend the enquiry related to Income Tax (I-T) raid on his flats in New Delhi.