DK Shivakumar still at RML hospital while in ED custody

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 15: Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar continues to be treated at RML hospital in New Delhi after from high BP and low sugar level. This is the third time that Shivakumar was admitted to the hospital due to ill health since being taken to custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Congress leader and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi has been constantly contending before a Delhi court that Shivakumar is unwell and that he needs medical attention.

On Thursday, Shivakumar had complained of being unwell. He was admitted to the RML hospital. Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah had gone to RML hospital to meet Shivkumar. However, he was stopped by the ED officials before Siddaramaiah could enter the ward.

A Delhi court on Friday extended the custodial interrogation of DK Shivakumar by the ED till September 17 in a money laundering case.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar extended Shivakumar's custodial interrogation after the Enforcement Directorate sought 5-day extension of his custody.

The judge told the ED that it should take care of Shivakumar's medical requirements first and only then ask him questions.

"Before the examination of the accused, his medical check-up must be done. In view of his medical record, we cannot take his health for granted. Therefore, the investigating officer shall ensure that all due care is taken of his health and, whenever required, he is taken to hospital for check-up and treatment," the judge said, adding that the first priority is Shivakumar's health.

Shivakumar, who was arrested on September 3 by the ED, was produced before the court on the expiry of his nine-day custodial interrogation by the agency. He was sent to the ED's custody on September 4.

The probe agency told the court that Shivakumar, 57, was evasive and gave irrelevant answers during the interrogation, and many of his properties are 'benami'.

DK Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya was also questioned by the ED on Thursday (September 12).