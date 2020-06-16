DK Shivakumar’s daughter to tie knot with CCD founder VG Siddhartha’s son

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, June 16: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya and Cafe Coffe Day founder late VG Siddhartha's son, Amarthya Hegde got engaged at SM Krishna Residence, Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru on Monday. The wedding ceremony is slated for December.

As per traditions followed at Hegde's home, there can be no auspicious events for a year after the death of someone in the family.

Only family members were present in the event. Amarthya Hegde is also the grandson of former Union minister SM Krishna.

Last year in July, the body of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder Siddhartha was unearthed on the banks of Netravati river. Siddhartha, who committed suicide about a year ago is the son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna. Krishna is now with the BJP.