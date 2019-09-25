Congress leader DK Shivakumar's bail plea rejected; to stay in Tihar jail

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bengaluru, Sep 25: The Delhi Special Court on Wednesday rejected Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar's bail plea in the money laundering case. He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody of the Enforcement Directorate.

Earlier, Shivakumar's counsels concluded the argument and the Court will pronounce verdict on bail plea today.

Following a special court in Delhi granting permission, family members of Shivakumar were allowed to visit him on Friday till 11.30 am in the morning. Shivakumar, who is in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody since September 3 is in Tihar jail, in connection to a money laundering case. Shivakumar was shifted to Tihar Jail from RML hospital in New Delhi on Thursday. He was taken to jail following doctors' report on his health condition.

CBI court remanded Shivakumar to judicial custody till Oct 1.

While opposing the bail application of the Congress leader in a money laundering case, the ED on Thursday said just by paying the tax on it, he cannot turn his tainted property into untainted one.

The Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday alleged that former state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was the reason behind the arrest of Shivakumar.

According to the ANI report Sriramulu said, "Action plan to send DK Shivakumar to jail was prepared by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah long ago."

He added that CLP leader's main agenda was to "destabilise" Janta Dal-Secular (JDS) chief HD Kumaraswamy government and remove Shivakumar from his way to clinch the opposition leader post.

ED likely to grill MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar as witness against D K Shivakumar

Advertising at a session court in New Delhi, the ED said Shivakumar may influence the persons who are in knowledge of his "grave offence" of money laundering and are yet to be examined.

ED has earlier grilled the Karnataka Belagavi MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar and Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya Shivakumar in connection with Shivakumar's money laundering case.