D K Shivakumar meets his advocates, supporters offers 108 coconuts at Shivamogga Ganesh temple

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Oct 25: Congress leader D K Shivakumar met his advocates at a private hotel in Delhi on Friday to discuss the next course of action. He is likely to appear before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in the Capital today in the money laundering case. He called on senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge accompanied by his brother D K Suresh, in Delhi early morning today. He is likely to return to Bengaluru today or on Saturday.

Supporters of the Congress leader offered 108 coconuts at Ramanna Shreshti Park Ganesha Temple in Shivamogga, Karnataka today.

The former Karnataka minister was released on bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 25 lakh and two sureties of like amount on Wednesday.

He met Kharge before appearing in the PMLA court, Kharge is the former Minister of Railways and Minister of Labour and Employment in the Government of India. Shivakumar also met senior party leader K C Venugopal at Congress office on Thursday.

After the meeting ended with Shivakumar the Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Ahmed Patel arrived at 10, Janpath, the residence of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi for Congress special group meeting.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar's mother and wife have filed a plea demanding ED sleuths to further question them in Bengaluru. The Delhi HC adjourned the hearing on petitions filed by his kin till October 30.

Shivakumar, a seven-time MLA in Karnataka, was booked along with Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi and others for alleged offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He was arrested by the ED on September 3 in the money laundering case. He is lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody and had challenged the trial court's order denying him bail in the case.