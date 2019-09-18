  • search
    D K Shivakumar continues to be under treatment at RML hospital

    New Delhi, Sep 18: Former Karnataka minister D K Shivakumar continues to be treated at RML hospital, New Delhi on Wednesday. Doctors likely to submit report to the cops after conducting the medical test. The Delhi court has sent Shivakumar to judicial custody till October 1.

    Representational image
    RML Hospital, New Delhi

    Shivakumar approached the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, seeking a copy of his statements recorded by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

    Shivakumar was arrested by the ED on September 3, sought from the court to hold that the probe agency has no jurisdiction to invoke provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against him.

    He also sought the court's direction to call for the transcript of his statements recorded by an Assistant Director of the ED under Section 50 of the PMLA. Shivakumar, sitting MLA from Kanakapura assembly seat, is in the ED custody since his arrest and will be produced in the trial court later in the day.

    CBI court remands D K Shivakumar to judicial custody till Oct 1

    Shivakumar was being admitted and treated at RML hospital in New Delhi after from high BP and low sugar level.

    Earlier, Shivakumar had complained of being unwell and was admitted to the RML hospital. Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah had gone to RML hospital to meet Shivkumar. However, he was stopped by the ED officials before Siddaramaiah could enter the ward.

