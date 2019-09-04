DK Shivakumar caste, family background and some lesser known facts

Bengaluru, Sep 04: Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar (DK Shivakumar) is Indian politician from Karnataka. He is a member of the Indian National Congress Party.

Born in Karnataka's Kanakapura, a small village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, he joined politics when he was studying at RC College in Bengaluru. Later, he joined youth Congress and was elected as General Secretary of Karnataka State Youth Congress between 1983-85.

From his earliest days in Karnataka politics, DK Shivakumar has been an astute leader who has always played his cards well.

Shivakumar contested the 1989 elections as an independent candidate. But just two years later, he became the youngest minister in the state at the age of 30, serving as a Minister of State under Chief Minister S Bangarappa from 1991 to 1992.

DK Shivakumar is known for his dynamism and is a powerhouse of the congress party. He is a member of the Legislative Assembly from Kanakapura constituency. Like other politicians, he was also involved in corruption charges including illegal mining case, alleged involvement in Shanthinagar housing society scam.

Shivakumar is among the richest politicians in Karnataka. While filing his nomination for election in 2018, he declared total assets of ₹840 crore, an increase of more than ₹600 crore from the 2013 election.

His parents did not have kids for 3 years. So they went to Shivaldhappa Temple and prayed Lord Shiva for his blessing for a child. After which they had a boy child and named the child after God's name as "Shivakumar"

He was elected a Secretary of Student Union in his College days.

He remained an active sports person with unbeatable flair for extra curricular activities, represented school in sports and developed team leadership at a very young age.

Controversies

According to his election affidavit, he identified himself as an educationist and a social worker. But Shivakumar grabbed eyeballs when he declared a wealth of Rs 251 crore in his election affidavit prior to the 2013 polls. This incidentally made him the second richest minister in the country at that time, according to a TOI report.

Other than this, he has been alleged to have been involved in illegal granite mining. He along with his family were issued notices by the Karnataka High Court in 2015.

He was also a party to land grabbing cases along with his brother DK Suresh in the Shantinagar Housing Cooperative Society case, but was later gave a clean chit by his cabinet colleague HS Mahadev Prasad.

Shivakumar had hit headlines in 2018 before the elections after declaring assets worth Rs 618 crore. Also a four-time minister, Shivakumar has held portfolios such as Prisons and Homeguards, Urban Development, Energy and Medical Education apart from the Water Resources portfolio.

