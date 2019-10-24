D K Shivakumar calls on Cong leader KC Venugopal

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Oct 24: Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar called on senior party leader K C Venugopal at Congress office in Delhi on Thursday. He was accompanied by Congress MP and brother D K Suresh. Shivakumar was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case.

Shivakumar thanked people for extending support and said he will leave for Bengaluru on Friday. He was released on bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 25 lakh and two sureties of like amount.

The Congress leader's mother and wife have filed a plea demanding ED sleuths to further question them in Bengaluru. The Delhi HC adjourned the hearing on petitions filed by Shivakumar's kin till October 30.

The former Karnataka minister is also likely to meet his lawyers later today to discuss the next course of action.

Shivakumar was arrested by the ED on September 3 in the money laundering case. He is lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody and had challenged the trial court's order denying him bail in the case.

Shivakumar, a seven-time MLA in Karnataka, was booked along with Haumanthaiah -- an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi-- and others for alleged offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The I-T department has accused Shivakumar and his alleged associate S K Sharma of indulging in transactions involving huge amounts of unaccounted money on a regular basis through 'hawala' channels with the help of three other accused.