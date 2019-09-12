DK Shivakumar brought to ED office for more questioning

  • search
    New Delhi, Sep 12: Karnataka Congress leader, DK Shivakumar, brought to Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Thursday for further questioning. He was arrested by ED on September 3 in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

    File photo of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar
    Meanwhile, ED sleuths will also question Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya who allegedly owns a share in Adani Green Energy Pvt Limited. She is being questioned as there are claims that Shivakumar has invested money in her name.

    The financial probe agency had arrested Shivakumar on September 3 after questioning him for over two days in connection with the case. A day later, a Delhi court sent Shivakumar to 10-day ED remanded till September 13.

    The ED had filed the PMLA case against Shivakumar and others based on a charge sheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores.

    K'taka: Bandh against Shivakumar's arrest hits normal life in Ramanagara

    The I-T department has accused Shivakumar and his alleged associate SK Sharma of transporting a huge amount of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through 'hawala' channels with the help of three other accused.

    Shivakumar has been on the radar of the Income Tax Department and the ED since demonetization in 2016. An Income Tax search at his New Delhi flat on August 2, 2017, led to the seizure of unaccounted cash worth Rs 8.59 crore.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 12:07 [IST]
