DK Shivakumar arrives in ED office to appear before the sleuths

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Aug 31: Senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives at Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi to appear before the agency in connection with a money laundering case on Saturday.

Shivakumar along with his brother D K Suresh reached the national capital on Friday evening. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) served Shivakumar a fresh summons to appear before it on Friday in the money laundering case. This comes after Karnataka High Court on Thursday refused to Shivakumar's petition seeking dismissal of summons issued by the ED.

The CLP leader Siddaramaiah cries political vendetta over DK Shivakumar's grilling by ED and says, "ED and I-T agencies are used for political vendetta."

On Friday, on being summoned by ED, Shivakumar said, "I've requested Court that it's a simple Income Tax matter. I've already filed ITR. There's no Prevention of Money Laundering(PMLA) Act. Last night, they summoned me to come to Delhi by 1 pm. I'll respect the law."

The senior Congress has also added, "There are no illegal activities that I've done. BJP leaders have said it on record, they're going to harass me. Let them enjoy giving me trouble. But I'll participate & cooperate. I am busy this afternoon, then I will go to Delhi."

The HC's single-judge bench headed by Justice Arvind Kumar, the Karnataka High Court judge, dismissed the petition and asked Shivakumar to appear before the ED for questioning, as per its summons in money laundering case.

DK Shivakumar appears before ED, faces arrest

Earlier, the senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar's petition seeking dismissal of summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asking him to attend the enquiry related to Income Tax (I-T) raid on his flats in New Delhi.