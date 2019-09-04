DK Shivakumar arrest LIVE: DKS questioned for 30 to 33 hrs

  • search
    New Delhi, Sep 04: Senior Congress leader from Karnataka DK Shivakumar who was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday and he will be produced before the court at 4 pm on Wednesday. Karnataka Congress has called for a statewide bandh after his arrest. Violent protests rocked parts of the state. ED seeks f14 days custody of DK Shivakumar to quiz him regarding money laundering charges.

    5:28 PM, 4 Sep
    Money laundering is an independent offence under PMLA. Proceedings under PMLA are carried out separately: Additional Solicitor General, KM Nataraj
    5:17 PM, 4 Sep
    DK Shivakumar is suffering from low BP, thyroid and high sugar level. He must be given proper medication. DKS told he was not given food today: Counsel Dr AM Singhvi
    5:16 PM, 4 Sep
    172 CRPC identifies only case diaries. Section 50(4) PMLA can’t be ground of arrest: Counsel Dayan Krishnan
    5:16 PM, 4 Sep
    ED should not get even a single day’s custody of DK Shivakumar: Counsel Dr AM Singhvi
    5:10 PM, 4 Sep
    Just because the accused did not confess, doesn’t mean he is not cooperating: Counsel Dr AM Singhvi
    4:55 PM, 4 Sep
    DKS questioned for 30 to 33 hrs
    4:47 PM, 4 Sep
    Remand cannot be granted in a mechanical manner. PMLA has no reference to Section 276, 278, 279 of I-T Act: Counsel Dr AM Singhvi
    4:35 PM, 4 Sep
    When ED is relying on I-T case, they have not mentioned High Court order. HC had stayed interim proceedings in Income tax case: Counsel Dr AM Singhvi
    4:33 PM, 4 Sep
    There cannot be a remand unless you show something startling: Counsel Dr AM Singhvi
    4:30 PM, 4 Sep
    DK Shivakumar's family has had phenomenal growth in last few years: ASG
    4:27 PM, 4 Sep
    Former minister DK Shivakumar’s counsel Dr AM Singhvi begins argument.
    4:24 PM, 4 Sep
    There is enough information to believe the accused is guilty of offence under PMLA: ASG, KM Nataraj
    4:20 PM, 4 Sep
    I-T records state 28 crore suspicious transaction made: Additional Solicitor General, KM Nataraj
    4:19 PM, 4 Sep
    DKS misused govt agencies for personal gains: Additional Solicitor General, KM Nataraj
    4:19 PM, 4 Sep
    We have shared all the information with CBI as well: Additional Solicitor General, KM Nataraj
    4:18 PM, 4 Sep
    DK Shivakumar is being evasive in his response: Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj
    4:10 PM, 4 Sep
    ED seeks 14 days custody of DK Shivakumar.
    4:05 PM, 4 Sep
    DK Shivakumar's custodial hearing begins.
    3:52 PM, 4 Sep
    DK Shivakumar signs bail plea petition and hands it over to his counsel Dr AM Singhvi.
    3:33 PM, 4 Sep
    DK Shivakumar arrives inside the Rouse Avenue Court court hall, gives a thumbs up to his legal team.
    3:32 PM, 4 Sep
    Security beefed up at Rouse avenue court ahead of former minister DK Shivakumar’s hearing. CRPF personnel deployed at the court hall and entrance.
    3:21 PM, 4 Sep
    DK Shivakumar arrives at the Rouse Avenue Court.
    3:12 PM, 4 Sep
    Congress minister DK Shivakumar’s counsel Dr AM Singhvi to move bail plea application today.
    3:02 PM, 4 Sep
    The Enforcement Directorate is expected to produce Congress leader DK Shivakumar before the court around 4 pm today.
    3:01 PM, 4 Sep
    Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who will be DK Shivakumar’s main counsel, has termed the Congress leader’s arrest illegal. This is a tax evasion case so why custodial is interrogation required. We will oppose ED remand, Singhvi said.
    3:00 PM, 4 Sep
    The protesters raised slogan against the government and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah outside NSUI office in central Delhi.
    3:00 PM, 4 Sep
    Several Youth Congress workers were detained after a scuffle with police personnel during a protest against the arrest of DK Shivakumar on charges of money laundering.
    2:38 PM, 4 Sep
    Violence broke out during protest by Congress workers against the arrest of senior party leader DK Shivakumar by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.
    2:17 PM, 4 Sep
    DK Shivakumar's legal team arrives in the court
    2:12 PM, 4 Sep
    Karnataka Deputy CM Govind Karjol rubbishes allegations of political vendetta, says such arrests were made earlier too by the national agencies.
