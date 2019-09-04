DK Shivakumar arrest LIVE: DKS questioned for 30 to 33 hrs

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa has said that he is not happy with the arrest of D K Shivakumar and he wishes he comes out of all this. "It’s not that I’m happy with his arrest. I pray to God that DKShivakumar should come out of all this. In my life, neither have I hated anyone nor wished for something bad to happen to someone. Law will take its own course in such cases," he said.