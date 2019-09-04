  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress leader DK Shivakumar sent to ED custody till Sep 13

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 04: DK Shivakumar, the Congress's key troubleshooter in Karnataka, has been sent into the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till September 13.

    Senior Congress leader from Karnataka DK Shivakumar
    Senior Congress leader from Karnataka DK Shivakumar

    Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order after the ED sought 14-day custodial interrogation of Shivakumar, arrested on Tuesday night, claiming that he was evasive and non-cooperative in the probe and there was "phenomenal growth" in his income while he was in important position.

    "Accused is sent to ED custody till September 13," the court said. Opposing ED's contentions, Shivakumar's counsel said the Congress leader has already been quizzed for 33 hours by the agency and he is not a flight risk.

    Kumari Selja appointed Haryana Congress chief ahead of elections

    After the court passed the order, Shivakumar's counsel sought permission that the Congress leader be allowed to make appeal to his supporters, who have come in large number outside the court premises, to maintain peace.

    The court denied the permission and asked the investigation officer to ensure that Shivakumar does not do so. However, it allowed Shivakumar to meet his family members in the courtroom itself.

    The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.

    More DK SHIVAKUMAR News

    Read more about:

    dk shivakumar karnataka

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue