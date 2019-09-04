Home News India live

Congress leader DK Shivakumar sent to ED custody till Sep 13

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Sep 04: DK Shivakumar, the Congress's key troubleshooter in Karnataka, has been sent into the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till September 13.

Shivakumar, arrested on Tuesday night, was produced before the court after he underwent medical check up at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital here.

The Congress's key troubleshooter in Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, was sent into the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till September 13. Court to pass order shortly. The Rouse Avenue Court reserves order on ED seeking custody of DK Shivakumar. Dr AM Singhvi gives rebuttal to ASG’s argument, says he hasn’t suppressed Karnataka High Court order. He added ED never mentioned it in their argument. Hence, he did not bring it in his rejoinder. Additional Solicitor General seeks one week’s time from court to reply to bail application. Money laundering is an independent offence under PMLA. Proceedings under PMLA are carried out separately: Additional Solicitor General, KM Nataraj DK Shivakumar is suffering from low BP, thyroid and high sugar level. He must be given proper medication. DKS told he was not given food today: Counsel Dr AM Singhvi 172 CRPC identifies only case diaries. Section 50(4) PMLA can’t be ground of arrest: Counsel Dayan Krishnan ED should not get even a single day’s custody of DK Shivakumar: Counsel Dr AM Singhvi Just because the accused did not confess, doesn’t mean he is not cooperating: Counsel Dr AM Singhvi DKS questioned for 30 to 33 hrs Remand cannot be granted in a mechanical manner. PMLA has no reference to Section 276, 278, 279 of I-T Act: Counsel Dr AM Singhvi When ED is relying on I-T case, they have not mentioned High Court order. HC had stayed interim proceedings in Income tax case: Counsel Dr AM Singhvi There cannot be a remand unless you show something startling: Counsel Dr AM Singhvi DK Shivakumar's family has had phenomenal growth in last few years: ASG Former minister DK Shivakumar’s counsel Dr AM Singhvi begins argument. There is enough information to believe the accused is guilty of offence under PMLA: ASG, KM Nataraj I-T records state 28 crore suspicious transaction made: Additional Solicitor General, KM Nataraj DKS misused govt agencies for personal gains: Additional Solicitor General, KM Nataraj We have shared all the information with CBI as well: Additional Solicitor General, KM Nataraj DK Shivakumar is being evasive in his response: Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj ED seeks 14 days custody of DK Shivakumar. DK Shivakumar's custodial hearing begins. DK Shivakumar signs bail plea petition and hands it over to his counsel Dr AM Singhvi. DK Shivakumar arrives inside the Rouse Avenue Court court hall, gives a thumbs up to his legal team. Security beefed up at Rouse avenue court ahead of former minister DK Shivakumar’s hearing. CRPF personnel deployed at the court hall and entrance. DK Shivakumar arrives at the Rouse Avenue Court. Congress minister DK Shivakumar’s counsel Dr AM Singhvi to move bail plea application today. The Enforcement Directorate is expected to produce Congress leader DK Shivakumar before the court around 4 pm today. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who will be DK Shivakumar’s main counsel, has termed the Congress leader’s arrest illegal. This is a tax evasion case so why custodial is interrogation required. We will oppose ED remand, Singhvi said.

DK Shivakumar supporters block the Belagavi-Bagalkot highway in protest against the arrest of the Congress leader. DK Shivakumar supporters block the Belagavi-Bagalkot highway in protest against the arrest of the Congress leader. Congress workers started protests in various parts of Karnataka and even in the national capital. Security has been beefed up in Ramanagara area of Karnataka. The administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the area. Congress leader DK Shivakumar's supporters accuse PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of conspiracy in arresting their leader. They claim that protests will continue till DK Shivakumar is released. State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai likely to meet with top cops shortly. Bommai to hold meeting to review security arrangements in the state in view of the intensifying protests by DK Shivakumar’s supporters. DK Shivakumar’s brother says the Congress leader is being targeted at the behest of senior officials. We are not being allowed to meet him. The CISF and Delhi Police officials are not letting us meet him. He has not been given his morning newspaper. He wants to meet his family and supporters. All of this is being done on the command of the senior officials, DK Suresh said. DK Shivakumar’s supporters gather outside RML hospital in Delhi. MLC Ravi, former BBMP Mayor Padmavathi and Congress Mithun Rai visit DK Shivakumar. DK Shivakumar’s supporters gather outside RML hospital in Delhi. MLC Ravi, former BBMP Mayor Padmavathi and Congress Mithun Rai visited DK Shivakumar. Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa has said that he is not happy with the arrest of D K Shivakumar and he wishes he comes out of all this. "It’s not that I’m happy with his arrest. I pray to God that DKShivakumar should come out of all this. In my life, neither have I hated anyone nor wished for something bad to happen to someone. Law will take its own course in such cases," he said. Modi has crossed all limits in his desperation to harass opposition leaders.



Such pitiful actions are an embarrassment to the office he represents.



We stand by our leader Shri @DKShivakumar ji. https://t.co/vCb2yAmJ7W — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) September 4, 2019 Senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar, who was arrested by the ED yesterday night, was admitted in Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital today due to ill health. B V, Youth Congress President after visiting D K Shivakumar at the hospital, said: "His health has deteriorated due to the harassment he has been subjected to. Doctors have advised him to rest but Enforcement Directorate (ED) is trying to take him away. Police control room Ramanagar has informed KSRTC not to operate buses on Wednesday till they give clearance. Buses were even targeted in Malavalli, Kanakapura and Channapatna. Agitators burn effigy of CM BS Yediyurappa, Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi in #Ramanagara over DK Shivakumar's arrest. Heis a member of the Vokkaliga caste,[9] and his family tradition is to worship ancestors on Ganesh Chaturthi. Congress leader VS Ugrappa makes shocking claims, says Modi govt is holding opposition leaders at gunpoint. Mallikarjun Kharge on arrest of #DKShivakumar: They want to demoralise him & party workers. As per rules whenever Income Tax dept & ED called, he responded. He is cooperating. Is he absconding? Why are they doing this? Just to harass and mentally torture him. I condemn this. pic.twitter.com/2qr4gl3Cyw — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019 Mallikarjun Kharge on arrest of DK Shivakumar: They want to demoralise him & party workers. As per rules whenever Income Tax dept & ED called, he responded. He is cooperating. Is he absconding? Why are they doing this? Just to harass and mentally torture him. I condemn this. Protests intensify in several parts of Karnataka over DK Shivakumar's arrest. Stones were pelted at buses in Mangaluru by protesters. Congress workers along with JD(S) workers stage protest at Jalahalli in Bengaluru against the arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar. Congress workers stage protest outside RML Hospital in Delhi following the arrest of former minister DKShivakumar. CLP leader Siddaramaiah along with other party workers stage a protest in Mysuru against the arrest of former minister DK Shivakumar . Karnataka: Congress leaders and workers stage a protest in Bengaluru against the arrest of party leader #DKShivakumar yesterday. Karnataka Congress has called a statewide protest today against the arrest. pic.twitter.com/zQ566CzZad — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019 Karnataka Congress has called a statewide protest today against the arrest. It’s a very clear case of political vendetta because it targets an individual who has been cooperating throughout the investigation:Congress MP Shashi Tharoor CLP leader Siddarmaiah questions the need of arresting Congress strongman DK Shivakumar when the Shivakumar was cooperating with the investigating agency. ED to produce DK Shivakumar in the court in a short while. Karnataka Deputy CM Govind Karjol rubbishes allegations of political vendetta, says such arrests were made earlier too by the national agencies. DK Shivakumar's legal team arrives in the court Bengaluru: Violence broke out during protest by Congress workers against the arrest of senior party leader DK Shivakumar by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/s7mTzD8IH1 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019 Violence broke out during protest by Congress workers against the arrest of senior party leader DK Shivakumar by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. Several Youth Congress workers were detained after a scuffle with police personnel during a protest against the arrest of DK Shivakumar on charges of money laundering. The protesters raised slogan against the government and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah outside NSUI office in central Delhi. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who will be DK Shivakumar’s main counsel, has termed the Congress leader’s arrest illegal. This is a tax evasion case so why custodial is interrogation required. We will oppose ED remand, Singhvi said. The Enforcement Directorate is expected to produce Congress leader DK Shivakumar before the court around 4 pm today.