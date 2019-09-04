DK Shivakumar arrest LIVE: Agitators take out bike rally in Ramanagara

New Delhi, Sep 04: Senior Congress leader from Karnataka DK Shivakumar who was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday late night after he was quizzed for four days in ED office in Delhi. He will be produced before a court on Wednesday afternoon in New Delhi. The ED is likely to demand DK Shivakumar's custody to quiz him regarding money laundering charges.
11:45 AM, 4 Sep
Mallikarjun Kharge on arrest of #DKShivakumar: They want to demoralise him & party workers. As per rules whenever Income Tax dept & ED called, he responded. He is cooperating. Is he absconding? Why are they doing this? Just to harass and mentally torture him. I condemn this.
Mallikarjun Kharge on arrest of DK Shivakumar: They want to demoralise him & party workers. As per rules whenever Income Tax dept & ED called, he responded. He is cooperating. Is he absconding? Why are they doing this? Just to harass and mentally torture him. I condemn this.
11:44 AM, 4 Sep
Congress leader VS Ugrappa makes shocking claims, says Modi govt is holding opposition leaders at gunpoint.
11:41 AM, 4 Sep
11:32 AM, 4 Sep
Agitators burn effigy of CM BS Yediyurappa, Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi in #Ramanagara over DK Shivakumar's arrest.
11:23 AM, 4 Sep
Police control room Ramanagar has informed KSRTC not to operate buses on Wednesday till they give clearance. Buses were even targeted in Malavalli, Kanakapura and Channapatna.
11:20 AM, 4 Sep
Modi has crossed all limits in his desperation to harass opposition leaders.
Such pitiful actions are an embarrassment to the office he represents.
Senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar, who was arrested by the ED yesterday night, was admitted in Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital today due to ill health. B V, Youth Congress President after visiting D K Shivakumar at the hospital, said: "His health has deteriorated due to the harassment he has been subjected to. Doctors have advised him to rest but Enforcement Directorate (ED) is trying to take him away.
11:16 AM, 4 Sep
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa has said that he is not happy with the arrest of D K Shivakumar and he wishes he comes out of all this. "It’s not that I’m happy with his arrest. I pray to God that DKShivakumar should come out of all this. In my life, neither have I hated anyone nor wished for something bad to happen to someone. Law will take its own course in such cases," he said.
11:14 AM, 4 Sep
11:12 AM, 4 Sep
11:04 AM, 4 Sep
DK Shivakumar’s brother says the Congress leader is being targeted at the behest of senior officials. We are not being allowed to meet him. The CISF and Delhi Police officials are not letting us meet him. He has not been given his morning newspaper. He wants to meet his family and supporters. All of this is being done on the command of the senior officials, DK Suresh said.
11:03 AM, 4 Sep
State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai likely to meet with top cops shortly. Bommai to hold meeting to review security arrangements in the state in view of the intensifying protests by DK Shivakumar’s supporters.
11:01 AM, 4 Sep
Congress leader DK Shivakumar's supporters accuse PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of conspiracy in arresting their leader. They claim that protests will continue till DK Shivakumar is released.
10:58 AM, 4 Sep
Congress workers started protests in various parts of Karnataka and even in the national capital. Security has been beefed up in Ramanagara area of Karnataka. The administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the area.
10:57 AM, 4 Sep
10:54 AM, 4 Sep
10:54 AM, 4 Sep
10:57 AM, 4 Sep
10:58 AM, 4 Sep
11:01 AM, 4 Sep
11:03 AM, 4 Sep
11:04 AM, 4 Sep
11:12 AM, 4 Sep
11:14 AM, 4 Sep
11:16 AM, 4 Sep
11:20 AM, 4 Sep
11:23 AM, 4 Sep
11:32 AM, 4 Sep
11:41 AM, 4 Sep
11:44 AM, 4 Sep
11:45 AM, 4 Sep
