DK Shivakumar approaches Delhi HC seeking copy of his statements recorded by ED

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Sep 17: Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar approached the Delhi High Court Tuesday, seeking a copy of his statements recorded by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. Shivakumar, arrested by the ED on September 3, sought from the court to hold that the probe agency has no jurisdiction to invoke provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against him.

He also sought the court's direction to call for the transcript of his statements recorded by an Assistant Director of the ED under Section 50 of the PMLA. Shivakumar, sitting MLA from Kanakapura assembly seat, is in the ED custody since his arrest and will be produced in the trial court later in the day.

Shivakumar was being admitted and treated at RML hospital in New Delhi after from high BP and low sugar level.

DK Shivakumar still at RML hospital while in ED custody

On Friday Delhi court extended the custodial interrogation of Shivakumar by the ED till September 17. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar extended Shivakumar's custodial interrogation after the Enforcement Directorate sought a 5-day extension of his custody.