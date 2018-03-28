DJB meeting approves key projects to improve water supply

Chief Minister and chairperson of the Delhi Jal Board, Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday chaired the 137th Board meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, which was attended by DJB vice-chairman, Dinesh Mohania, DJB CEO, AK Singh, members of the Board and other senior officials.

In the meeting, the Members of the Board deliberated upon and approved key projects/schemes to improve the water and wastewater services provided by the Board.

Important decisions are mentioned below :

The DJB has re-introduced the scheme for waiver of Late Payment Surcharge from Government Departments/ Institutions etc when complete principal amount will be paid by such consumers.

Encouraged by the massive response of the consumers to the Scheme of reduced rates of sewer and water development charges of unauthorized/ regularized colonies, the Delhi Jal Board has decided to extend this scheme for a period of six more months.

This measure is focussed on providing convenience to consumers and the Board is encouraging more and more people to apply for regularization of domestic unauthorized water connections to bring them into the ambit of its water and sewage network. According to the scheme, a flat rate of Rs.100/- per sq. meter is applicable towards water and sewer development charges in case of properties falling in D, E, F, G and H categories of unauthorized colonies being used for residential purposes, with plot area up to and including 200 sq. meters for plots under domestic/mixed use categories only.

The Board also approved the work of providing and laying 200 -1100 mm nominal die internal and peripheral sewer line, 1400 mm dia rising main, 280-1000 mm nominal dia internal and peripheral sewer lines and laying of sewer line in Ranhola group of Colonies under Nilothi catchment area, Haiderpur SPS, Rohini, Sector-06 to Rithala Waste Water Treatment, Budh Vihar Group of colonies falling under Rithala and Rohini WWTP catchment area and Kakrola Group of Colonies in Matiala Constituency respectively.

These projects will benefit around about 6.7 lakh people thereby improving the environmental, social, and unhygienic conditions of the area.

Under the JICA rehabilitation plan of the command area under Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant, the Board gave the approval for construction of 52.25 MLD Booster Pumping Station at Jhandewalan reservoir to provide equitable water supply with adequate pressure. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 13 crore.

The Sewerage Master Plan envisages complete coverage of un-sewered area/colonies/urban villages etc. Keeping the plan in mind, the Board accorded the approval of providing sewer line for approximately 7.25 km in Bijwasan West which will benefit approximately 10,000 persons of the area.

Rehabilitation of peripheral sewers of dia 450-1200 mm in Uttam Nagar, Paschim Vihar, Saraswati Vihar, Moti Nagar and adjoining area in West- North West Delhi was also approved by the Board. The total cost of the project is estimated to be Rs 102 crore.

To improve the quality of water of River Yamuna, the Board also approved the work of Rehabilitation and Up-Gradation of Rithala Phase-I Wastewater Treatment Plant of 182 MLD with effluent standards of BOD < 10mg/l, TSS < 10mg/ l.

To augment the supply of drinking water in Dwarka area, the project of creating new sources of raw water by creating of water body at Dwarka Water Treatment Plant was given a green flag. For water body at Dwarka, the effluent will be taken from 20 MGD Wastewater Treatment Plant, at Pappankalan. The effluent will further be treated through phytorid Wastewater treatment processes thereby recharging of groundwater.

