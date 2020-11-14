Diwali in Ayodhya: Ram Janmbhoomi gets ready for a historic celebrations; See pictures

Guinness World records

As the city of Ayodhya looked forward to celebrating its historic Diwali this year, the banks of the holy Sarayu river glittered with the lights of as many as 5,84,572 lakh earthen lamps at Ram ki Paidi ghats on Friday.

Thus, it made it to the Guinness World records for 'the largest display of oil lamps, reports suggest. And a captivating laser show added grandeur to the event.

The city also witnessed a display of not one but 11 tableaux portraying various chapters of the Ramcharitmanas and a grand show of the darbar of Ram Lalla and Ramayana.

CM Yogi Adityanath doing 'aarti'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday arrived at Ayodhya and performed 'aarti' at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi site. CM Yogi also performed the `Rajyabhishek` to mark the return Lord Ram to Ayodhya after slaying Ravan in Lanka and completing his 14-year exile in the forest.

The UP CM was accompanied by UP Governor Anandiben Patel. Besides the Chief Minister, other cabinet ministers will also attend the Deepotsav 2020.

Diwali - Ray of hope

For the unversed, Diwali, traditionally referred to as Deepavali (Deep + Avali= a row of lights) is associated with Shri Rama's return to Ayodhya after a hiatus of fourteen years. The people of Ayodhya who waited with bated breath for Shri Rama, his consort Devi Sita and brother Lakshmana arrival, welcomed them by lighting earthen lamps. And since it was the Amavasya Tithi or the New Moon night, the lights illuminated the entire kingdom. Since then, the tradition of lighting lamps on the day of Deepavali has continued.

This year virtual diwal

Uttar Pradesh state government has good news for those who wish to attend the grand Diwali celebration in Ayodhya but cannot go there owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. You need not be sad as this year, you can light the lamps and diyas in Ayodhya virtually.

UP government is creating a web portal that will have Lord Rama's portal and everyone can visit the portal and indulge in virtual lighting of lamps this Diwali. To give this virtual celebration, a more real feel, some interesting options will be present on the web portal.

Devotees will be able to choose from earthen, copper, and brass diyas. Moreover, they can pick oil of their own choice to light the diyas, from the options (ghee, mustard oil, and sesame oil) given.