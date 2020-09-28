Diwali dates: When is Diwali in 2020

Diwali falls in either October or November each year depending on the cycle of the moon. The day is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar. In 2020, Diwali is on November 16.

Detailed information of diwali dates

The Diwali festival runs for five days, with the main event occuring on the third day in most places in India.

Diwali associated with Lord Ram's return to his kingdom in Ayodhya after exile and rescuing his wife from demon king Ravan on Dussehra.

In south India, the festival is observed as the defeat of Narakasura. Here its a one-day celebration, known as Deepavali, that usually falls a day before the main Diwali date but sometimes days overlap.

The first day - November 12, 2020 is known as Dhanteras. "Dhan" means wealth and "teras" refers to the 13th day of a lunar fortnight on the Hindu calendar.

Lord Dhanvantari, the Hindu god of medicine and an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is said to have brought Ayurveda and the nectar of immortality to mankind on this day.

The second day - November 13, 2020 is known as Naraka Chaturdasi or Chhoti Diwali (small Diwali). "Naraka" means hell and "Chaturdashi" means 14th day of a lunar fortnight on the Hindu calendar.

Goddess Kali and Lord Krishna are believed to have destroyed the demon Narakasura on this day. In 2020, Naraka Chaturdasi overlaps with Amavasya and falls on the same day, on November 14.

The third day- November 14, 2020 is the new moon day or Amavasya. This is the darkest day of the month which is most significant day of the Diwali festival in north and west India.

Lakshmi is worshiped on this day, with a special puja performed in the evening.

The south Indian Deepavali festival is also celebrated on this day in 2020.

The fourth day- November 15, 2020 has various meanings across India. In north India, Govardhan Puja is celebrated as the day when Lord Krishna defeated Indra, the god of thunder and rain while in Gujarat, it's celebrated as the start of a new year.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the victory of Lord Vishnu over demon king Bali is celebrated as Bali Pratipada or Bali Padyami.

The fifth day - November 16, 2020 is known as Bhai Duj. The day is dedicated to celebrating sisters, in a similar way that Raksha Bandhan is dedicated to brothers.

Brothers and sisters get together and share foods to enjoy the day.