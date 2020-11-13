Diwali Cracker Ban: Timing for bursting crackers, full list of states where ban is imposed

No religion asks for flamboyant celebrations of festivals, stay away from crowds amid COVID

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 13: Several states and Union Territories have imposed a ban on firecrackers and its sale in the event of increased air pollution.

On Monday the National Green Tribunal imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers from November 9 midnight to November 30 saying that celebration by crackers is for happiness and not to celebrate deaths or diseases.

Below is a list of states that have imposed a ban on sale and use of firecrackers:

West Bengal:

Anybody found violating the Calcutta High Court's order banning the use and sale of firecrackers in West Bengal during Diwali, Kali Puja, Chhath and Kartik Puja to curb pollution amid the Covid-19 pandemic, will attract strict actions including six months' jail term. "Anyone found violating the court order will be dealt with strictly. The person will face action as per the law. It can be a six-month jail term.

Delhi:

The Delhi government had last week ordered a complete ban on bursting and sale of firecrackers between November 7 and November 30. Gopal Rai, the environment minister of Delhi said that if anyone violates the ban during Diwali, then he or she will be penalised under the Air Act.

Maharashtra:

In Maharashtra, the government issued guidelines on November 6. The government requested the people to celebrate Diwali with simplicity by lighting diyas and staying at home. Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray urged the people not to burst crackers. The local administration banned bursting of crackers in public places during Diwali owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Odisha:

The government banned the sale and use of crackers during the festive season to check air pollution that could aggravate health conditions of COVID-19 patients. The ban would be in place between November 10 and 30.

Karnataka:

Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa urged the people to celebrate Diwali in a simple way and only use green crackers. In Karnataka only the sale of green crackers will be allowed.

Rajasthan:

"State govt has taken the decision to ban the sale and bursting of firecrackers to protect the health of Covid-19 infected patients & public from poisonous smoke emanating due to fireworks. In this challenging corona pandemic time, protecting the lives of people is paramount for govt," Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot said.

Chandigarh:

Sale and bursting of firecrackers has been banned with immediate effect.

Sikkim:

The government has imposed a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers. The ban would remain in force until further notice.