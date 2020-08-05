Diwali comes early in Ayodhya as people light lamps to celebrate Ram Temple bhumi pujan

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Ayodhya, Aug 05: Deepawali came early in the temple town of Ayodhya, as people from different sections of the society lit earthen lamps to celebrate the bhoomi pujan for Ram temple, which was held on Wednesday morning.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple: Design, construction cost, height, area, completion time

The road leading from Hanumangarhi to Naya Ghat wore an illuminated look in the evening, with several earthen lamps lit outside shops, houses, guest houses and dharamshalas. 'Rangolis' of all sizes, shapes and designs could be spotted out side homes and shops. Uday Singh, a homoeopath doctor, having his clinic near Tulsi Udyaan was excited to see people from different walks of life and age groups lighting lamps.

Golden chapter in Indian history says Amit Shah on Bhumi Pujan at Ayodhya

"It was a pleasant sight to see children, youngsters and elderly people lighting lamps. The entire street wore an illuminated look in the evening. The lighting done at Tulsi Udyaan enhanced the beauty of the road stretch," Singh said.

India bans more Chinese apps | Ram mandir foundation laid & more news | Oneindia News

Some people also celebrated by bursting firecrakers around Chhoti Devkaali area in the temple town. Earthen lamps were also lit at the entrance of various temples in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, locals came out in large numbers to reach Ram ki Paidhi, leading to a massive traffic jam near Tulsi Udyaan.

"Different bhajans (devotional song) emanating from different temples of the city in the evening added a spiritual feeling to the atmosphere," Rajat Singh, a local, said.

Bhajans were also sung in various households located in the vicinity of Tulsi Udyaan, along with playing of dholaks and manjheeras, he added.

Ram Mandir digital billboard comes up in New York’s Times Square

"The day will undoubtedly be a special not only in the history of Ayodhya, but also in the life of each and every resident of the temple town," he said.

Meanwhile, shops selling religious books, pooja material and saffron flags witnessed high footfalls throughout the day and visitors could be seen bargaining for their choice of items.