  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Diwali a week away, Green crackers enter Indian markets, but yet no takers?

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 15: With Diwali a week away, the number of traders applying for licences to sell low-emission firecrackers has dropped significantly this year with many unsure about the products' availability in the market.

    Green crackers with 30 per cent less emissions is now be available in the market, noting that the step will help control pollution as well as take care of people's sentiments. But this year, their sale is sluggish which might be because of their high price and the limited varieties on offer.

    Diwali a week away, Green crackers enters Indian markets, but yet no takers?
    Green crackers are now available in the market

    So far, Delhi Police has received only around 45 applications for licences to stock and sell fireworks.

    What you can do to celebrate a smoke free, green Diwali

    The green crackers do not have barium and strontium salts as constituents and so create less polluting particles because of which the fireworks will have a limited colour palette, producing mainly white and yellow sparks.

    Meanwhile, in Delhi's Sadar Bazar, usually at this time of year, this place is kind of a lively - colourful, noisy and busy. But this time it wore a dull look with no takers for green license which eventually led to firecrackers conspicuously missing from the market. Anand Gupta, member of the Sadar Bazar Market Association, had earlier said that it was unlikely the green crackers would be in great demand this season.

    In 2018, just before Diwali, the Supreme Court had banned conventional firecrackers and ruled that only green crackers with reduced emission will be allowed to be manufactured and sold in the country in order to control the pollution level. It also fixed a two-hour window for the bursting of crackers.

    More DIWALI News

    Read more about:

    diwali eco friendly diwali firecrackers

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue