    Diwali 2020 Date in India: Diwali 2020 Puja Time, Shubh Muhurat, Tithi Details

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 29: Diwali 2020 will celebrated on November 14, Saturday this year. Also known as the festival of lights, Diwali is celebrated during the Hindu Lunisolar month Kartika between October mid and mid November.

    Diwali is one of the most popular Hindu festivals that symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. On Diwali, the people worship Maa Lakshmi, the Goddess of Wealth and prosperiety. In some parts of the country, it also marks the celebration of the day Lord Rama returned to his kingdom in Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, the demon king.

    Before Diwali, people clean their house and some even do renovation work. People decorate their home and work place with lights's, rangoli and flowers. On Diwali eve, people light diyas and worship Goddess Lakshmi. They also wear their finest clothes on the eve of Diwali. Sweets are prepared and gifts are also distributed.

    Diwali 2020: Date and Time:

    Diwali Date: Saturday, November 14, 2020

    Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 05:28 PM to 07:24 PM

    Pradosh Kaal: 05:28 PM to 08:07 PM

    Vrishabha Kaal: 05:28 PM to 07:24 PM

    Amavasya Tithi Begins: 02:17 PM, Nov 14, 2020

    Amavasya Tithi Ends: 10:36 AM, Nov 15, 2020

    Nishita Kaal Muhurat

    Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 11:59 PM to 12:32 AM, Nov 15

    Mahanishita Kaal: 11:39 PM to 12:32 AM, Nov 15

    Simha Kaal: 11:59 PM to 02:16 AM, Nov 15

    Amavasya Tithi Begins: 2:17 PM on Nov 14, 2020

    Amavasya Tithi Ends: 10:36 AM on Nov 15, 2020

    Choghadiya Puja Muhurat:

    Chara, Labha, Amrita: 2:17 PM to 04:07 PM

    Evening muhurat, Labha: 05:28 PM to 07:07 PM

    Shubha, Amrita, Chara: 08:47 PM to 01:45 AM, Nov 15

    Early morning muhurat, Labha: 05:04 AM to 06:44 AM, Nov 15

    Story first published: Thursday, October 29, 2020, 13:11 [IST]
