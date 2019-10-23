Diwali 2019: Laxmi puja date, muhurat, Kali puja

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Oct 23: Diwali or Deepavali the "Festival of Lights" that is celebrated by Hindus in India. It is one of India's biggest festivals. It is celebrated in the Hindu month of Kartika. On Diwali it is pious to obtain the grace of Goddess of wealth and happiness Lakshmi, this year the auspicious muhurat for Diwali Lakshmi Puja is on Sunday 27 Oct, time 05:40 PM to 10:29 PM. In some parts of India on this day, Goddess Kali is also worshiped.

Diwali is a 5-day celebration, wherein friends and families get together, light 'Diyas' or earthen lamps, candles in their houses, wear new clothes, feast on sweet delicacies, exchange gifts, play games and burn crackers.

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated on 'Amavasya' or no moon night and heralds the dawn of a New Year.

Many communities especially Gujarati businessmen do Chopda Pujan during Diwali Puja.

During Chopda Puja new account books are inaugurated in the presence of Lakshmi Ganesh Puja to seek Their blessing for the next financial year.

In West Bengal, it is not Lakshmi puja but Kali Puja which makes the festival unique. Kali is generally a goddess to be feared rather than venerated. But, Diwali is also celebrated with great enthusiasm and it is a time for gaiety and feasting.

This the time to burst crackers by the new moon while the puja goes on into the wee hours of the morning. Bengalis perform Lakshmi puja five days after Dussehra, on the full moon day (Purnima).

The most widespread belief is that Diwali celebrates the return of Lord Rama along with Goddess Sita and Lakshman from his 14-year-long exile to the kingdom of Ayodhya. To display the joy of the return of their king, the people of Ayodhya illuminated the entire kingdom with earthen diyas, which gave birth to the festival of lights.

Some believe it to be the celebration of the marriage of Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, with Lord Vishnu. Others believe it to be the birthday of Lakshmi.

As it is said Diwali is a 5-day celebration- The first day of Diwali is Dhanteras which indicates the beginning of the new financial year for Hindus.

The second day of Diwali is Chhoti Diwali which is celebrated to remember the victory of Lord Krishna over the devil king Naraka. In Bengal it is also known as a "Bhoot Chaturdashi" and they celebrate it by lighting up 14 diyas or earthen lamps and eat 14 kinds of leafy vegetables.

The third day is the main Diwali day which involves worshipping Goddess Lakshmi to rejoice her birth from Samudra Manthan. In some parts of the country, this day is also celebrated as Kalipuja.

The fourth day of Diwali is known as Govardhan Puja which is celebrated to venerate the triumph of Lord Vishnu over the demon king Bali as well as the victory of Lord Krishna over God Indra.

The fifth and final day of Diwali is known as Bhai Dooj which celebrates the love and bond of brothers and sisters. In Bengal, it is known as Bhai Phonta.