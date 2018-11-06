Diwali 2018: Puja Muhurat, Importance and Significance

How is Diwali 2018 celebrated?

Traditional earthen diyas or candles are lit, and nowadays, fireworks are set off. Houses are cleaned and decorated with colourful rangoli artworks - patterns created on the floor using coloured rice or powder. Throughout India, and in Indian communities, people wear new clothes, visit friends and family, and exchange sweets and gifts.

Significance of Diwali 2018:

While the significance of Diwali varies from region to region in India, the most commonly accepted tradition is associated with the Hindu epic Ramayana, which concerns the defeat of Ravana by Lord Rama. The Ramayana also said that the people of Ayodhya lit lamps and rejoiced the return of Rama, who was earlier sent on exile, back to Ayodhya after 14 years. Thus, the people traditionally celebrate the victory of 'good versus evil' in Diwali. Lord Rama was crowned the king of Ayodhya after he returned from exile.

Puja Muhurat

The main day of Diwali celebrations, or Badi Diwali, which will be celebrated on 7th November, is also known as Lakshmi Pujan as Lakshmi, being the Goddess of Wealth, is worshipped. The muhurat or auspicious timing for conducting Lakshmi Pujan during Diwali 2018 will be between 5.57 pm and 7.53 pm.

Diwali 2018: Special Foods

Diwali is a festival of indulgence and it's hard to resist the wide variety of sweets and delicacies that flood the markets, around this time. Along with bursting of crackers and exchanging sweets, eating mithais made in pure desi ghee and mava is an indelible part of Diwali.