Election Result 
JAMAKHANDI
CandidateVotes
Anand Nyamgouda97,017
Srikanth Kulkarni57,537
RAMANAGARA
CandidateVotes
Anita Kumaraswamy1,25,043
L Chandrashekhar15,906
BALLARY
CandidateVotes
V S Ugrappa6,28,365
J Shantha3,85,204
Dr. T R Srinivas13,714
SHIVAMOGGA
CandidateVotes
B Y Raghavendra5,43,306
Madhu Bangarappa4,91,158
Mahima Patel5,278
MANDYA
CandidateVotes
L R Shivarame Gowda5,69,347
Dr. Siddaramaiah2,44,404
  • search

Diwali 2018: Puja Muhurat, Importance and Significance

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 6: Diwali 2018 or Deepavali 2018, which is the festival of light indicates the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil. The world "deepavali" means "row or series of lights". It falls on the day of 'amavasya' or new moon in the Hindu month of Kartik. This year the festival will be celebrated on November 7.

    How is Diwali 2018 celebrated?

    How is Diwali 2018 celebrated?

    Traditional earthen diyas or candles are lit, and nowadays, fireworks are set off. Houses are cleaned and decorated with colourful rangoli artworks - patterns created on the floor using coloured rice or powder. Throughout India, and in Indian communities, people wear new clothes, visit friends and family, and exchange sweets and gifts.

    Significance of Diwali 2018:

    Significance of Diwali 2018:

    While the significance of Diwali varies from region to region in India, the most commonly accepted tradition is associated with the Hindu epic Ramayana, which concerns the defeat of Ravana by Lord Rama. The Ramayana also said that the people of Ayodhya lit lamps and rejoiced the return of Rama, who was earlier sent on exile, back to Ayodhya after 14 years. Thus, the people traditionally celebrate the victory of 'good versus evil' in Diwali. Lord Rama was crowned the king of Ayodhya after he returned from exile.

    Puja Muhurat

    Puja Muhurat

    The main day of Diwali celebrations, or Badi Diwali, which will be celebrated on 7th November, is also known as Lakshmi Pujan as Lakshmi, being the Goddess of Wealth, is worshipped. The muhurat or auspicious timing for conducting Lakshmi Pujan during Diwali 2018 will be between 5.57 pm and 7.53 pm.

    Diwali 2018: Special Foods

    Diwali 2018: Special Foods

    Diwali is a festival of indulgence and it's hard to resist the wide variety of sweets and delicacies that flood the markets, around this time. Along with bursting of crackers and exchanging sweets, eating mithais made in pure desi ghee and mava is an indelible part of Diwali.

    Happy Diwali 2018!

    Read more about:

    diwali crackers firecrackers

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 6, 2018, 15:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 6, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue