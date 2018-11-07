Diwali 2018: President, VP, PM greet nation on festival of lights

President Kovind wishes a prosperous Diwali

Taking to his Twitter handle, President Kovind said, "Wishing all fellow citizens a happy and prosperous Diwali. May the Festival of Lights illuminate every home and every family, in our country and across our shared planet."

PM Modi extends Diwali greetings

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to greet the nation on the occasion of Diwali. In his tweet he wrote, "Happy Diwali! May this festival bring happiness, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives. May the power of good and brightness always prevail!"

This year, the Prime Minister celebrated Diwali with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans at one of the remotest border posts in Uttarakhand. He also offered prayers at Kedarnath shrine in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand.

Naidu tweets on Diwali

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in a series of tweets said that Diwali signifies the victory of good over evil.

"I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights. Diwali signifies the victory of good over evil and reaffirms our faith in the noble qualities that Lord Ram embodied.

"Also associated with Goddess Lakshmi - the harbinger of wealth, grace and prosperity - Diwali is celebrated not only in India but all over the world by the people of Indian origin. May this festival bring illumination, peace, prosperity and happiness in our lives," Naidu said.

Rahul Gandhi greets nation on Diwali

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi wished a Happy Diwali to the people through Twitter. He wrote, "My best wishes to all Indians, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. I wish you all peace and happiness."