Election Result 
JAMAKHANDI
CandidateVotes
Anand Nyamgouda35,218
Srikanth Kulkarni22,427
RAMANAGARA
CandidateVotes
Anita Kumaraswamy33,859
L Chandrashekhar5,861
BALLARY
CandidateVotes
V S Ugrappa1,50,948
J Shantha86,948
Dr. T R Srinivas
SHIVAMOGGA
CandidateVotes
B Y Raghavendra1,23,447
Madhu Bangarappa1,09,465
Mahima Patel
MANDYA
CandidateVotes
L R Shivarame Gowda1,43,447
Dr. Siddaramaiah52,978
Diwali 2018: Here is the time slot for bursting firecrackers in your city

By
    New Delhi, Nov 6: Diwali celebrations this year will come with certain caveats. Poor air quality across the country prompted the Supreme Court to come up with immediate measures to curb rising air pollution.

    Diwali 2018: Official timing for fireworks and green crackers

    From partially banning fireworks to setting the time limit on bursting of crackers, the court has issued guidelines on almost every aspect of the festival.

    Here are the timings for bursting firecrackers in key cities and states:

    Amritsar, Punjab: 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm.
    Goa: 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm.
    Bengaluru, Karnataka: 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm.
    Chennai, Tamil Nadu: 6.00 am to 7.00 am and 7.00 pm to 8.00 pm.
    Hyderabad, Telangana: 8.00 am to 10.00 pm.
    Kolkata, West Bengal: 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm.
    Mumbai, Maharashtra: 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm.New Delhi: 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm    .

