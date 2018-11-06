Diwali 2018: Here is the time slot for bursting firecrackers in your city

New Delhi, Nov 6: Diwali celebrations this year will come with certain caveats. Poor air quality across the country prompted the Supreme Court to come up with immediate measures to curb rising air pollution.

From partially banning fireworks to setting the time limit on bursting of crackers, the court has issued guidelines on almost every aspect of the festival.

Here are the timings for bursting firecrackers in key cities and states:

Amritsar, Punjab: 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm.

Goa: 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm.

Bengaluru, Karnataka: 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: 6.00 am to 7.00 am and 7.00 pm to 8.00 pm.

Hyderabad, Telangana: 8.00 am to 10.00 pm.

Kolkata, West Bengal: 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm.New Delhi: 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm.