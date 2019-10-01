  • search
    Divisive politics will not work in Bengal: Mamata responds to Amit Shah

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Kolkata, Oct 01: Hours after Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee for discrimination against Hindus during festivals, the West Bengal chief minister cautioned the people against divisive politics and said it will not work in the state.

    Divisive politics will not work in Bengal : Mamata

    She said that people were welcome to the eastern state but they should not profess any divisive politics. "Everyone is welcome to our state and enjoy the hospitality of our people. But don't profess any divisive politics. It will not work in Bengal," the chief minister said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 22:09 [IST]
